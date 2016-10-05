Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Frequency

Frequency (2016 - 2017)

Frequency 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 14 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Frequency" is a detective series with elements of mysticism, based on the 2000 film of the same name. The story revolves around police officer Raimy Sullivan. Memories of her father, who was also a law enforcement officer and died under suspicious circumstances, haunt her. Now many consider him a traitor. Suddenly, Raimy finds an old radio receiver through which she establishes contact with the deceased. Her father proves his innocence, provides answers to many questions, and helps solve a complex murder case. But these impulsive actions give rise to a new reality.
Devin Kelley Julie Sullivan
Lenny Jacobson Gordo
Daniel Bonjour Daniel Lawrence
Riley Smith Detective Frank Sullivan
Anthony Ruivivar Stan Moreno
Peyton List Detective Raimy Sullivan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Frequency - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 14 episodes
 
