"Frequency" is a detective series with elements of mysticism, based on the 2000 film of the same name. The story revolves around police officer Raimy Sullivan. Memories of her father, who was also a law enforcement officer and died under suspicious circumstances, haunt her. Now many consider him a traitor. Suddenly, Raimy finds an old radio receiver through which she establishes contact with the deceased. Her father proves his innocence, provides answers to many questions, and helps solve a complex murder case. But these impulsive actions give rise to a new reality.

Expand