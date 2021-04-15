"Frank of Ireland" is a new British show in the tragicomedy genre. The story revolves around Frank, a 32-year-old procrastinating and unknown musician. He still lives with his mom in Dublin and spends most of his time suffering from boredom. The worst part is that the main character is trapped in a creative block and hasn't played any musical instruments for over seven years. However, Frank doesn't lose hope and truly believes that someday he will achieve great heights in his beloved craft. On the personal front, things aren't going well for him either: his ex-girlfriend, whom he still loves, is dating someone else. Frank despises him with all his heart.

Expand