Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Frank of Ireland poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Frank of Ireland

Frank of Ireland (2021 - …)

Frank of Ireland 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Frank of Ireland" is a new British show in the tragicomedy genre. The story revolves around Frank, a 32-year-old procrastinating and unknown musician. He still lives with his mom in Dublin and spends most of his time suffering from boredom. The worst part is that the main character is trapped in a creative block and hasn't played any musical instruments for over seven years. However, Frank doesn't lose hope and truly believes that someday he will achieve great heights in his beloved craft. On the personal front, things aren't going well for him either: his ex-girlfriend, whom he still loves, is dating someone else. Frank despises him with all his heart.
Фрэнк из Ирландии - trailer первого сезона
Frank of Ireland  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Brian Gleeson
Brian Gleeson
Ned Dennehy
Ned Dennehy
Pat Shortt
Pat Shortt
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Frank of Ireland - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more