Russian
Fors-mazhor poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fors-mazhor

Fors-mazhor (2019 - 2019)

Форс-мажор 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 8 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Force Majeure" is a Russian TV series set in a private plastic surgery clinic in a small town. Vitya, a kind and compassionate student, works as a nurse. By twist of fate, he finds himself in a very strange situation: he has to pretend to be a notorious criminal authority. A well-known gangster decides to completely change his appearance to hide from his rivals, but things don't go according to plan. This comedy-detective story follows the journey of an ordinary guy who becomes a threat to all the gangsters, evades revenge, avoids the police, and ultimately falls in love.
Cast
Pavel Priluchnyy
Ilya Glinnikov
Sergey Lavygin
Mihail Tarabukin
Aleksandr Ilyin
Galina Petrova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Fors-mazhor - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Виктор Принципов 25 July 2021, 12:53
Интересный сериал. Прилучный прям вырос в моих глазах
Stills
