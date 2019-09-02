"Force Majeure" is a Russian TV series set in a private plastic surgery clinic in a small town. Vitya, a kind and compassionate student, works as a nurse. By twist of fate, he finds himself in a very strange situation: he has to pretend to be a notorious criminal authority. A well-known gangster decides to completely change his appearance to hide from his rivals, but things don't go according to plan. This comedy-detective story follows the journey of an ordinary guy who becomes a threat to all the gangsters, evades revenge, avoids the police, and ultimately falls in love.

