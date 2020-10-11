Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fear the Walking Dead Seasons Season 6 Episode 2

Fear the Walking Dead 2015 - 2023 episode 2 season 6

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 6 all episodes
The End is the Beginning
Season 6 / Episode 1 11 October 2020
Welcome to the Club
Season 6 / Episode 2 18 October 2020
Alaska
Season 6 / Episode 3 25 October 2020
The Key
Season 6 / Episode 4 1 November 2020
Honey
Season 6 / Episode 5 8 November 2020
Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg
Season 6 / Episode 6 15 November 2020
Damage from the Inside
Season 6 / Episode 7 22 November 2020
The Door
Season 6 / Episode 8 11 April 2021
Episode 9
Season 6 / Episode 9 18 April 2021
Episode 10
Season 6 / Episode 10 25 April 2021
Episode 11
Season 6 / Episode 11 2 May 2021
Episode 12
Season 6 / Episode 12 9 May 2021
Episode 13
Season 6 / Episode 13 16 May 2021
Episode 14
Season 6 / Episode 14 23 May 2021
Episode 15
Season 6 / Episode 15 6 June 2021
Episode 16
Season 6 / Episode 16 13 June 2021
Episode description

В 6 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Бойтесь ходячих мертвецов» Виктор отказывается подчиняться приказам Маркуса. Их с Алишей ведут на суд к Вирджинии в Лотен. Если они выживут в ходе смертельного испытания с мертвецами, то смогут присоединиться к горожанам.

