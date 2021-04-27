"Fatma" is a new series in the genre of social drama, produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a modest and unremarkable cleaner named Fatma. After a series of terrifying and unpleasant events, she decides to take risky and courageous actions. First, the main character sets out to search for her missing husband, and then systematically tries to deal with her internal problems. As the events unfold, Fatma finds herself in various situations that help her change her attitude towards the world and herself.

