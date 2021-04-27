Menu
Russian
TV Shows Fatma

Fatma (2021 - …)

Fatma 18+
Production year 2021
Country Turkey
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 42 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 4 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Fatma" is a new series in the genre of social drama, produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a modest and unremarkable cleaner named Fatma. After a series of terrifying and unpleasant events, she decides to take risky and courageous actions. First, the main character sets out to search for her missing husband, and then systematically tries to deal with her internal problems. As the events unfold, Fatma finds herself in various situations that help her change her attitude towards the world and herself.
Burcu Biricik
Mehmet Yilmaz Ak
Hazal Türesan
Ugur Yücel
Gülçin Kültür Şahin
Didem Inselel
Didem Inselel
Series rating

0.0
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Fatma - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
