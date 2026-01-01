Mehmet Yilmaz Ak

Menu
Date of Birth
8 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Underground
Underground
Drama, Romantic 2026, Turkey
Bahar 8.4
Bahar
Drama 2024, Turkey
Fatma 7.2
Fatma
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2021, Turkey
Love, luck, logic 6.8
Love, luck, logic
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Turkey
Yargı 8.3
Yargı
Drama, Crime 2021, Turkey
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm 7.5
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm
Drama, Action, History 2020, Turkey
Whisper If I Forget 7.5
Whisper If I Forget Unutursam Fisilda
Drama, Music, Romantic 2014, Turkey
