Mehmet Yilmaz Ak
Mehmet Yilmaz Ak
Mehmet Yilmaz Ak
Mehmet Yilmaz Ak
Date of Birth
8 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
Bahar
(2024)
8.3
Yargı
(2021)
7.5
Whisper If I Forget
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2021
2020
2014
All
7
Films
1
TV Shows
6
Actor
7
Underground
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
8.4
Bahar
Drama
2024, Turkey
7.2
Fatma
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2021, Turkey
6.8
Love, luck, logic
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Turkey
8.3
Yargı
Drama, Crime
2021, Turkey
7.5
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm
Drama, Action, History
2020, Turkey
7.5
Whisper If I Forget
Unutursam Fisilda
Drama, Music, Romantic
2014, Turkey
