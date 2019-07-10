"Family Reunion" is an American comedy show produced by the streaming service Netflix. The series follows the McKellen family, consisting of a mother, father, two sons, and two daughters, as they move from the cold city of Seattle to a small town in Georgia. It quickly becomes apparent that life in this state is significantly different from what the main characters were used to. Influenced by the traditions of the southern regions and their conservative relatives, the McKellen family tries to reassess their views on the world, its values, and culture.

