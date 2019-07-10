Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Family Reunion

Family Reunion (2019 - …)

Family Reunion 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Family Reunion" is an American comedy show produced by the streaming service Netflix. The series follows the McKellen family, consisting of a mother, father, two sons, and two daughters, as they move from the cold city of Seattle to a small town in Georgia. It quickly becomes apparent that life in this state is significantly different from what the main characters were used to. Influenced by the traditions of the southern regions and their conservative relatives, the McKellen family tries to reassess their views on the world, its values, and culture.
Снова вместе - trailer третьего сезона
Family Reunion  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Cast
Loretta Devine
Richard Roundtree
Tia Mowry
Anthony Alabi
Talia Jackson
Isaiah Russell-Bailey
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Family Reunion - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Family Reunion - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 9 episodes
 
Family Reunion - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 8 episodes
 
Family Reunion - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 7 episodes
 
Family Reunion - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
