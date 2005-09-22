Menu
Everybody Hates Chris
Production year
2005
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Everybody Hates Chris"
Season 1
22 episodes
22 September 2005 - 11 May 2006
Season 2
22 episodes
1 October 2006 - 14 May 2007
Season 3
22 episodes
1 October 2007 - 18 May 2008
Season 4
22 episodes
3 October 2008 - 8 May 2009
