Everybody Hates Chris poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Everybody Hates Chris Seasons

Everybody Hates Chris All seasons

Everybody Hates Chris
Production year 2005
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel The CW

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
All seasons of "Everybody Hates Chris"
Everybody Hates Chris - Season 1 Season 1
22 episodes 22 September 2005 - 11 May 2006
 
Everybody Hates Chris - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 1 October 2006 - 14 May 2007
 
Everybody Hates Chris - Season 3 Season 3
22 episodes 1 October 2007 - 18 May 2008
 
Everybody Hates Chris - Season 4 Season 4
22 episodes 3 October 2008 - 8 May 2009
 
