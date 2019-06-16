The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed
Season 1 / Episode 728 July 2019
And Salt the Earth Behind You
Season 1 / Episode 84 August 2019
Trouble Don't Last Always
Season 1 / Episode 94 December 2020
Fuck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob
Season 1 / Episode 1024 January 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Эйфория» Ру решает отказаться от наркотиков ради Джулс и отправляется с Джией на карнавал. Джулс встречает Кэла и его семью. Кэсси и Мэдди устали от своих бойфрендов и решают вместе принять наркотики.
