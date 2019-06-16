Menu
"Euphoria" season 1 all episodes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 1 16 June 2019
Stuntin' Like My Daddy
Season 1 / Episode 2 23 June 2019
Made You Look
Season 1 / Episode 3 30 June 2019
Shook One Pt. II
Season 1 / Episode 4 7 July 2019
'03 Bonnie and Clyde
Season 1 / Episode 5 14 July 2019
The Next Episode
Season 1 / Episode 6 21 July 2019
The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed
Season 1 / Episode 7 28 July 2019
And Salt the Earth Behind You
Season 1 / Episode 8 4 August 2019
Trouble Don't Last Always
Season 1 / Episode 9 4 December 2020
Fuck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob
Season 1 / Episode 10 24 January 2021
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Эйфория» Ру страдает от депрессии и смотрит все 22 эпизода подряд одного британского реалити-шоу. Джулс собирается навестить старого друга. Кэсси очень нужен совет касательно того, что произошло на Хэллоуин.

