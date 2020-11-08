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Kinoafisha TV Shows Estestvennyy otbor

Estestvennyy otbor (2020 - …)

Естественный отбор 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 10 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 5 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Natural Selection" is a comedic Russian TV series that tells the story of a girl named Alice who is actively searching for her perfect partner. Fearing to be left alone, the main character actively meets men in bars, restaurants, and dating apps. Unfortunately, each date ends in failure for her. After a dozen unsuccessful encounters, the girl finally begins to understand and accept herself better. The creators of the series try to figure out why it is so difficult for Alice to find a worthy partner, considering that she is a wonderful girl in every way.
Естественный отбор - Trailer season 3
Estestvennyy otbor  Trailer season 3
Cast
Cast
Aleksey Makarov
Aleksey Makarov
Olga Mashnaya
Olga Mashnaya
Gleb Puskepalis
Gleb Puskepalis
Rodion Tolokonnikov
Rodion Tolokonnikov
Efim Petrunin
Efim Petrunin
Mariya Korytova
Mariya Korytova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Comedy genre  In the Romantic genre  In the genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2020 
Seasons
Estestvennyy otbor - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Estestvennyy otbor - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 16 episodes
 
Estestvennyy otbor - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
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