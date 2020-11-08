"Natural Selection" is a comedic Russian TV series that tells the story of a girl named Alice who is actively searching for her perfect partner. Fearing to be left alone, the main character actively meets men in bars, restaurants, and dating apps. Unfortunately, each date ends in failure for her. After a dozen unsuccessful encounters, the girl finally begins to understand and accept herself better. The creators of the series try to figure out why it is so difficult for Alice to find a worthy partner, considering that she is a wonderful girl in every way.

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