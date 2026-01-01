Menu
Mariya Korytova
Date of Birth
2 August 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Vasnecova
(2023)
6.6
Polovinki
(2016)
5.6
Estestvennyy otbor
(2020)
Filmography
8.1
Vasnecova
Detective
2023, Russia
5.6
Estestvennyy otbor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
3.2
Lyubovnyy treugolnik
Lyubovnyy treugolnik
Romantic, Comedy
2019, Russia
6.6
Polovinki
Polovinki
Comedy, Romantic, Short
2016, Russia
Yalta
Drama, Crime, Detective
, Russia
