Mariya Korytova

Date of Birth
2 August 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Vasnecova (2023)
Polovinki (2016)
Estestvennyy otbor (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vasnecova
Detective 2023, Russia
Estestvennyy otbor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
Lyubovnyy treugolnik Lyubovnyy treugolnik
Romantic, Comedy 2019, Russia
Polovinki Polovinki
Comedy, Romantic, Short 2016, Russia
Yalta
Drama, Crime, Detective , Russia
