HoodyA lie is truth, until you recognize it as a lie. To see the truth behind those lies is probably the right thing to do. However, it may not necessarily bring happiness. Lies are happiness.
Kazkis ProxyAll those who wander in the darkness seek the light, but when they reach the light, they turn away their eyes from the blinding glare.
Proxy OneFrom the perspective of others I am part of the world, but when I observe the world from my perspective I am nowhere to be found. To observe is to create perspective. I can never cease to be the point of origin from my perspective. I observe that which is not myself. This is the first principle to find.
Proxy OneI am nobody. Even if I was somebody, I am beyond your comprehension. And even if you could, you wouldn't have the tools to express that knowledge. I do not belong to the world. That is the limit, the boundary between all and self.
