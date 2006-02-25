Menu
Ergo Proxy (2006 - 2006)

Ergo Proxy 18+
Production year 2006
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel WOWOW
Runtime 9 hours 35 minutes

The events of the Japanese animated series "Ergo Proxy" take place on planet Earth after an apocalypse. In the city of Romdo, there are representatives of the human race as well as android robots. There are not many places left on Earth suitable for human habitation. The Dome, which is built over the city, maintains a suitable environment for humans in this area. Cyborgs serve humans, and the city is governed by Advisors who monitor the citizens, as the ecological situation outside the Dome is cause for concern.
Akiko Yajima
Koji Yusa
Houko Kuwashima
Sanae Kobayashi
Taiten Kusunoki
Bin Shimada
6.4
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Ergo Proxy - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 23 episodes
 
