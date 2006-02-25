The events of the Japanese animated series "Ergo Proxy" take place on planet Earth after an apocalypse. In the city of Romdo, there are representatives of the human race as well as android robots. There are not many places left on Earth suitable for human habitation. The Dome, which is built over the city, maintains a suitable environment for humans in this area. Cyborgs serve humans, and the city is governed by Advisors who monitor the citizens, as the ecological situation outside the Dome is cause for concern.

