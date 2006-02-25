Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ergo Proxy poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ergo Proxy Seasons

Ergo Proxy All seasons

Ergo Proxy 16+
Production year 2006
Country Japan
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel WOWOW

Series rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Ergo Proxy"
Ergo Proxy - Season 1 Season 1
23 episodes 25 February 2006 - 12 August 2006
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more