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Filmography
Ken'yu Horiuchi
Ken'yu Horiuchi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ken'yu Horiuchi
Ken'yu Horiuchi
Ken'yu Horiuchi
Date of Birth
30 July 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
8.2
SPY×FAMILY
(2022)
7.9
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
(2026)
Filmography
7.9
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2026, Japan
6.7
Cat's Eye
Anime, Action, Comedy
2025, Japan
7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
6.7
Hey! Tonbo
Drama, Anime, Sport
2024, Japan
7.9
Pluto
Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery,
2023, Japan
6.4
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
7.1
Ragna Crimson
Anime, Action, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan
6.9
Komada - A Whisky Family
Komada Jôryûsho e Yôkoso
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime
2023, Japan
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