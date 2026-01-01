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Ken'yu Horiuchi
Ken'yu Horiuchi Ken'yu Horiuchi
Kinoafisha Persons Ken'yu Horiuchi

Ken'yu Horiuchi

Ken'yu Horiuchi

Date of Birth
30 July 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
SPY×FAMILY 8.2
SPY×FAMILY (2022)
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord 7.9
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord (2026)

Filmography

Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord 7.9
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy 2026, Japan
Cat's Eye 6.7
Cat's Eye
Anime, Action, Comedy 2025, Japan
BARTENDER Glass of God 7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Hey! Tonbo 6.7
Hey! Tonbo
Drama, Anime, Sport 2024, Japan
Pluto 7.9
Pluto
Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery, 2023, Japan
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea 6.4
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Ragna Crimson 7.1
Ragna Crimson
Anime, Action, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan
Komada - A Whisky Family 6.9
Komada - A Whisky Family Komada Jôryûsho e Yôkoso
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime 2023, Japan
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