Ee sekret poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ee sekret

Ee sekret (2018 - 2019)

Ее секрет 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 44 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 2 hours 56 minutes

TV series description

The detective story unfolds in Moscow. A young specialist named Igor moves to the capital to achieve success. He gets a job in a large and promising company. Igor has a beloved girlfriend named Zhanna, and he wants to marry her. The boss's daughter, Masha, starts showing signs of interest in Igor. The heiress of a large fortune is not beautiful, but she has her own merits. Igor chooses wealth, which deeply wounds Zhanna. She commits suicide. Upon entering his new family, the man must discover that his presence there is not a coincidence.
Cast
Ilya Obolonkov
Vitaliy Alshanskiy
Sergey Volobuyev
Andrey Mezhulis
Filipp Anatolevitsj Bledniy
Anastasiya Mytrazhik
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Ee sekret - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 4 episodes
 
