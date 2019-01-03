The detective story unfolds in Moscow. A young specialist named Igor moves to the capital to achieve success. He gets a job in a large and promising company. Igor has a beloved girlfriend named Zhanna, and he wants to marry her. The boss's daughter, Masha, starts showing signs of interest in Igor. The heiress of a large fortune is not beautiful, but she has her own merits. Igor chooses wealth, which deeply wounds Zhanna. She commits suicide. Upon entering his new family, the man must discover that his presence there is not a coincidence.

