Artem had it all: a loving girlfriend, his own apartment, and a promising job. However, one fateful day, his life was divided into before and after. He was faced with a choice that would determine his entire future: who to save from a burning car? The tragic death continues to haunt him even after 7 years. When pretending becomes unbearable, Artem's doppelganger bursts into his life, escaping from a parallel universe and putting the lives of Artem's loved ones at risk in his own world. What is the evil twin capable of and what difficulties does the young man have to overcome in order to save his loved ones?

