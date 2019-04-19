Menu
Dvoynik (2019 - 2019)

Двойник 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 3 hours 4 minutes

TV series description

Artem had it all: a loving girlfriend, his own apartment, and a promising job. However, one fateful day, his life was divided into before and after. He was faced with a choice that would determine his entire future: who to save from a burning car? The tragic death continues to haunt him even after 7 years. When pretending becomes unbearable, Artem's doppelganger bursts into his life, escaping from a parallel universe and putting the lives of Artem's loved ones at risk in his own world. What is the evil twin capable of and what difficulties does the young man have to overcome in order to save his loved ones?
Cast
Tatyana Kosmacheva
Tatyana Kosmacheva
Vitaliya Kornienko
Vitaliya Kornienko
Vladimir Verevochkin
Vladimir Verevochkin
Kristina Aleksandrova
Kristina Aleksandrova
Aleksandr Fisenko
Aleksandr Fisenko
Elena Vovnenko
Elena Vovnenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Seasons
Dvoynik - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 4 episodes
 
