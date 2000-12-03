Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Dune
Seasons
Dune All seasons
Dune
12+
Production year
2000
Country
USA
Episode duration
1 hour 40 minutes
TV channel
Syfy
Series rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Dune"
Season 1
3 episodes
3 December 2000 - 6 December 2000
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree