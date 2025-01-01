Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog Quotes

Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog quotes

Captain Hammer The hammer is my penis.
Dr. Horrible Oh goodness, look at my wrist, I have to go.
Dr. Horrible What a crazy random happenstance!
Captain Hammer [reading from a set of cue cards] I hate the homeless...
[next cue card]
Captain Hammer ... ness problem that plagues our city.
Dr. Horrible Wow, sarcasm, that's original!
Penny You're not really interested in the homeless, are you?
Dr. Horrible No, I am, but... it's a symptom. You're treating a symptom while the disease rages on, consumes the human race. The fish rots from the head, so they say. So I'm thinking, why not cut off the head?
Penny [pause] Of the human race?
Dr. Horrible It's not a... perfect metaphor.
Moist I'm Moist. At my most badass, I make people want to take a shower.
Captain Hammer [singing] But "Home is where the heart is," so your real home's in your chest!
Dr. Horrible I don't have time for a grudge match with every poser in a parka!
Captain Hammer It's curtains for you, Dr. Horrible. Lacy, gently wafting curtains.
Dr. Horrible [after describing about the freeze ray failure] Captain Hammer threw a car at my head.
Captain Hammer [singing] So I thank my girlfriend Penny. Yea, we totally had sex. She showed me there's so many different muscles I can flex. There's the deltoids of compassion, there's the abs of being kind. It's not enough to bash in heads, you've got to bash in minds!
