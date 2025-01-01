PennyYou're not really interested in the homeless, are you?
Dr. HorribleNo, I am, but... it's a symptom. You're treating a symptom while the disease rages on, consumes the human race. The fish rots from the head, so they say. So I'm thinking, why not cut off the head?
MoistI'm Moist. At my most badass, I make people want to take a shower.
Captain Hammer[singing] But "Home is where the heart is," so your real home's in your chest!
Dr. HorribleI don't have time for a grudge match with every poser in a parka!
Captain HammerIt's curtains for you, Dr. Horrible. Lacy, gently wafting curtains.
Dr. Horrible[after describing about the freeze ray failure] Captain Hammer threw a car at my head.
Captain Hammer[singing] So I thank my girlfriend Penny. Yea, we totally had sex. She showed me there's so many different muscles I can flex. There's the deltoids of compassion, there's the abs of being kind. It's not enough to bash in heads, you've got to bash in minds!