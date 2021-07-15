Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Dr. Death poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dr. Death

Dr. Death (2021 - …)

Dr. Death 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Peacock
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Dr. Death" is a multi-part thriller that tells the story of Dr. Christopher Dunche, the new star of the medical community in the American city of Dallas. The charismatic doctor quickly takes on the role of head of a new neurosurgery center. However, as events unfold, the talents of the main character begin to malfunction: more and more of his patients are left crippled, and complex surgeries go extremely wrong. In the end, two doctors, along with a prosecutor's assistant, decide to conduct their own investigation into Dunche's activities.
Creator
Patrick Macmanus
Patrick Macmanus
Cast
Cast
Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson
Edgar Ramirez
Edgar Ramirez
Grace Gummer
Grace Gummer
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Christian Slater
Christian Slater
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Thriller genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Dr. Death - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Dr. Death - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Dr. Death
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more