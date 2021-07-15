"Dr. Death" is a multi-part thriller that tells the story of Dr. Christopher Dunche, the new star of the medical community in the American city of Dallas. The charismatic doctor quickly takes on the role of head of a new neurosurgery center. However, as events unfold, the talents of the main character begin to malfunction: more and more of his patients are left crippled, and complex surgeries go extremely wrong. In the end, two doctors, along with a prosecutor's assistant, decide to conduct their own investigation into Dunche's activities.

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