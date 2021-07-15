"The Documentarian" is a streaming service Premier's project in the genre of a mystical thriller, built on the principle of an anthology. The series is based on the experience of one of the directors and screenwriters, Ilya Kulikov, who started his career in cinema as a documentarian. The main character of the series is a successful director, Evgeny Morozov, who experiences a strange incident that nearly kills him. This event prompts Evgeny to embark on filming a new film about the supernatural, which is intended to be his best work and make history in cinema.

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