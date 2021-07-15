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Kinoafisha TV Shows Dokumentalist. Okhotnik za prizrakami

Dokumentalist. Okhotnik za prizrakami (2021 - …)

Документалист. Охотник за призраками 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Premier
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 6 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"The Documentarian" is a streaming service Premier's project in the genre of a mystical thriller, built on the principle of an anthology. The series is based on the experience of one of the directors and screenwriters, Ilya Kulikov, who started his career in cinema as a documentarian. The main character of the series is a successful director, Evgeny Morozov, who experiences a strange incident that nearly kills him. This event prompts Evgeny to embark on filming a new film about the supernatural, which is intended to be his best work and make history in cinema.
Dokumentalist. Okhotnik za prizrakami - Trailer
Dokumentalist. Okhotnik za prizrakami  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Aristarkh Venes
Aristarkh Venes
Margarita Abroskina
Margarita Abroskina
Mikhail Filippov
Mikhail Filippov
Nail Abdrakhmanov
Nail Abdrakhmanov
Natalya Khorokhorina
Natalya Khorokhorina
Kirill Dubrovitskiy
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Thriller genre  In the Mystery genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Dokumentalist. Okhotnik za prizrakami - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
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