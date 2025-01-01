The TV series "Guardian Angel" tells the story of a young woman's challenging yet fascinating destiny. Evgenia is a renowned surgeon practicing in one of Moscow's top clinics. Due to the nature of her work, she is no stranger to death, but she never expected to come face to face with it so soon: as a result of a powerful electric shock, Evgenia experiences clinical death. During her recovery, she realizes that she has gained an incredible gift and can now communicate with the souls of the deceased who have not yet moved on to the other side.

