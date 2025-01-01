Menu
Dezhurnyy angel (2010 - )

Дежурный ангел 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Guardian Angel" tells the story of a young woman's challenging yet fascinating destiny. Evgenia is a renowned surgeon practicing in one of Moscow's top clinics. Due to the nature of her work, she is no stranger to death, but she never expected to come face to face with it so soon: as a result of a powerful electric shock, Evgenia experiences clinical death. During her recovery, she realizes that she has gained an incredible gift and can now communicate with the souls of the deceased who have not yet moved on to the other side.
Aleksey Kortnev
Aleksey Kortnev
Konstantin Balakirev
Konstantin Balakirev
Ivan Agapov
Ivan Agapov
Olga Lomonosova
Olga Lomonosova
Aleksandr Rapoport
Aleksandr Rapoport
Ruslan Yagudin
Ruslan Yagudin
Seasons
Dezhurnyy angel - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 16 episodes
 
Dezhurnyy angel - Season 2 Season 2
TBA, 20 episodes
 
