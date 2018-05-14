"Girls Don't Give Up" is a comedy series from STS that tells the story of five completely different women who, by fate, become friends overnight. Alla is a single mother who is not used to trusting men. Vika falls in love with a married captain and tries to lure him away from his family, while Lera divorces her husband after he cheats on her with a new girl at the TV studio. Lera's sister, Ksyusha, drowns her sorrows in alcohol due to the unhappiness caused by her sensible husband. And finally, student Masha gets a job with a brilliant surgeon, whom she immediately falls in love with. Each of the girls is about to experience significant changes in their lives, and as soon as they meet, they become each other's main support.

Expand