Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Girls Don't Give Up poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Girls Don't Give Up

Girls Don't Give Up (2018 - 2018)

Девочки не сдаются 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 16 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Girls Don't Give Up" is a comedy series from STS that tells the story of five completely different women who, by fate, become friends overnight. Alla is a single mother who is not used to trusting men. Vika falls in love with a married captain and tries to lure him away from his family, while Lera divorces her husband after he cheats on her with a new girl at the TV studio. Lera's sister, Ksyusha, drowns her sorrows in alcohol due to the unhappiness caused by her sensible husband. And finally, student Masha gets a job with a brilliant surgeon, whom she immediately falls in love with. Each of the girls is about to experience significant changes in their lives, and as soon as they meet, they become each other's main support.
Cast
Cast
Victoria Koblenko
Victoria Koblenko
Agniya Kuznetsova
Agniya Kuznetsova
Aleksey Makarov
Aleksey Makarov
Kirill Safonov
Kirill Safonov
Andrey Chernyshov
Andrey Chernyshov
Lyubov Tolkalina
Lyubov Tolkalina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Girls Don't Give Up - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more