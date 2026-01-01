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Kathy Kiera Clarke
Kathy Kiera Clarke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathy Kiera Clarke
Kathy Kiera Clarke
Kathy Kiera Clarke
Date of Birth
4 May 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.4
Derry Girls
(2018)
6.4
Bloodlands
(2021)
5.9
The Pale Horse
(2020)
Filmography
6.4
Bloodlands
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
5.9
The Pale Horse
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2020, Great Britain
8.4
Derry Girls
Comedy
2018, Great Britain
5.9
Cherrybomb
Cherrybomb
Drama, Thriller
2009, Great Britain
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