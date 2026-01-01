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Kathy Kiera Clarke
Kathy Kiera Clarke Kathy Kiera Clarke
Kinoafisha Persons Kathy Kiera Clarke

Kathy Kiera Clarke

Kathy Kiera Clarke

Date of Birth
4 May 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Derry Girls 8.4
Derry Girls (2018)
Bloodlands 6.4
Bloodlands (2021)
The Pale Horse 5.9
The Pale Horse (2020)

Filmography

Bloodlands 6.4
Bloodlands
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
The Pale Horse 5.9
The Pale Horse
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2020, Great Britain
Derry Girls 8.4
Derry Girls
Comedy 2018, Great Britain
Cherrybomb 5.9
Cherrybomb Cherrybomb
Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain
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