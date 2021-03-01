Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Debris

Debris (2021 - …)

Debris 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Debris" is an American TV series in the science fiction genre. It is produced by the NBC network. The story takes place in the not-so-distant future. An unknown spacecraft is forced to make an emergency landing on our planet. Governments of different countries must now work together to understand how to proceed in this situation. Eventually, two agents from different countries are sent to investigate the debris of the alien ship. They not only have to learn to cooperate but also unravel the mystery of the strange vessel, which has an inexplicable effect on the entire human race. Will they be able to uncover the truth before it's too late?
Jonathan Tucker
Jennifer Copping
Tyrone Benskin
Norbert Leo Butz
Thomas Cadrot
Riann Steele
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Debris - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 13 episodes
 
Weteran Mc 15 July 2024, 00:19
"Обломки" - фантастический сериал, повествующий об разрушенном инопланетном космическом корабле, который был замечен в солнечной системе. В… Read more…
