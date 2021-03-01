"Debris" is an American TV series in the science fiction genre. It is produced by the NBC network. The story takes place in the not-so-distant future. An unknown spacecraft is forced to make an emergency landing on our planet. Governments of different countries must now work together to understand how to proceed in this situation. Eventually, two agents from different countries are sent to investigate the debris of the alien ship. They not only have to learn to cooperate but also unravel the mystery of the strange vessel, which has an inexplicable effect on the entire human race. Will they be able to uncover the truth before it's too late?

