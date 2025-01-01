Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Daria Quotes

Daria quotes

Trent Lane [his breathy greeting to everyone] H-hey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer You're standing on my neck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daria [Guidance Counselor] He's just memorised a Script!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more