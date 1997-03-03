Menu
Russian
8.0 IMDb Rating: 8.1
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Daria

Daria (1997 - 2001)

Daria 18+
Production year 1997
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel MTV
Runtime 32 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The multi-part animated project "Daria" is a story about the married couple Morgendorffer and their teenage daughter named Daria, who takes center stage in the plot. The girl has a number of positive traits, but she often has to restrain herself and behave according to the demands of adults. Daria is a good student, but she prefers to hide her true emotional qualities behind a mask of cynicism and indifference. Daria almost always maintains a skeptical expression on her face, and her voice tone remains unchanged.
Cast Characters
Creator
Glenn Eichler
Geoffrey Arend
Geoffrey Arend Charles "Upchuck" Ruttheimer III
Kevin Daniels
Kevin Daniels Michael Jordan "Mack" Mackenzie
Paul Williams Michael Jordan "Mack" Mackenzie
Sarah Drew
Sarah Drew Stacy Rowe
Wendy Hoopes Jane Lane
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
Daria - Season 1 Season 1
1997, 13 episodes
 
Daria - Season 2 Season 2
1998, 13 episodes
 
Daria - Season 3 Season 3
1999, 13 episodes
 
Daria - Season 4 Season 4
2000, 13 episodes
 
Daria - Season 5 Season 5
2001, 13 episodes
 
Stills
