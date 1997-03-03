The multi-part animated project "Daria" is a story about the married couple Morgendorffer and their teenage daughter named Daria, who takes center stage in the plot. The girl has a number of positive traits, but she often has to restrain herself and behave according to the demands of adults. Daria is a good student, but she prefers to hide her true emotional qualities behind a mask of cynicism and indifference. Daria almost always maintains a skeptical expression on her face, and her voice tone remains unchanged.

Expand