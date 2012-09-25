Menu
Cuckoo poster
Cuckoo All seasons

Cuckoo 16+
Production year 2012
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel BBC Three

Series rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
All seasons of "Cuckoo"
Cuckoo - Season 1 Season 1
6 episodes 25 September 2012 - 30 October 2012
 
Cuckoo - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 7 August 2014 - 11 September 2014
 
Cuckoo - Season 3 Season 3
7 episodes 15 February 2016 - 28 March 2016
 
Cuckoo - Season 4 Season 4
6 episodes 2 August 2018
 
Cuckoo - Season 5 Season 5
7 episodes 4 January 2019
 
