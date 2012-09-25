Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Cuckoo
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Seasons
Cuckoo All seasons
Cuckoo
16+
Production year
2012
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
BBC Three
Series rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Cuckoo"
Season 1
6 episodes
25 September 2012 - 30 October 2012
Season 2
6 episodes
7 August 2014 - 11 September 2014
Season 3
7 episodes
15 February 2016 - 28 March 2016
Season 4
6 episodes
2 August 2018
Season 5
7 episodes
4 January 2019
