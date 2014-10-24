Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Constantine poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Constantine Seasons

Constantine All seasons

Constantine 16+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel NBC

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Constantine"
Constantine - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 24 October 2014 - 13 February 2015
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more