Russian
IMDb Rating: 6.6
3 posters
COBRA

COBRA (2020 - …)

COBRA 18+
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 13 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The British action series "COBRA" tells the story of the activities of the committee known as "COBRA," which consists of security specialists, politicians, and rescuers. The country's Prime Minister often has to make spontaneous and often risky decisions to prevent citizens from facing various crises. However, in political circles, one cannot rely on the friendliness and support of like-minded individuals. It is a world of intrigue and provocations, where everyone is ready to stab their opponent in the back.
Кобра - trailer первого сезона
COBRA  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Robert Carlyle
Lucy Cohu
Richard Dormer
David Haig
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
Season 3
2023, 6 episodes
 
