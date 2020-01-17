The British action series "COBRA" tells the story of the activities of the committee known as "COBRA," which consists of security specialists, politicians, and rescuers. The country's Prime Minister often has to make spontaneous and often risky decisions to prevent citizens from facing various crises. However, in political circles, one cannot rely on the friendliness and support of like-minded individuals. It is a world of intrigue and provocations, where everyone is ready to stab their opponent in the back.

