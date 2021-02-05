"Cidade Invisível" is a new mystical series from the online platform Netflix. The plot revolves around a detective named Eric who is investigating a gruesome murder. As the events unfold, the case takes an extremely unexpected turn: Eric discovers that the trail of the criminal leads to a mysterious underground world, invisible to the human eye. This place is inhabited by mythical creatures that were once only dreamed of. Unfortunately, the main character quickly realizes that these beings can be both helpful and extremely dangerous. Soon, he realizes that his strange past is somehow connected to this magical kingdom.

