Invisible City (2021 - …)

Cidade Invisível 18+
Production year 2021
Country Brazil
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 35 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 7 hours 0 minute

"Cidade Invisível" is a new mystical series from the online platform Netflix. The plot revolves around a detective named Eric who is investigating a gruesome murder. As the events unfold, the case takes an extremely unexpected turn: Eric discovers that the trail of the criminal leads to a mysterious underground world, invisible to the human eye. This place is inhabited by mythical creatures that were once only dreamed of. Unfortunately, the main character quickly realizes that these beings can be both helpful and extremely dangerous. Soon, he realizes that his strange past is somehow connected to this magical kingdom.
Невидимый город - trailer второго сезона
Invisible City  trailer второго сезона
Cast
José Dumont
Alessandra Negrini
Fábio Lago
Taina Medina
Marco Pigossi
Jéssica Córes
0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Invisible City - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 7 episodes
 
Invisible City - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 5 episodes
 
