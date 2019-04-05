Menu
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Seasons Season 2 Episode 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018 episode 2 season 2

8.1 Rate
10 votes
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" season 2 all episodes
Chapter Twelve: The Epiphany
Season 2 / Episode 1 5 April 2019
Chapter Thirteen: The Passion of Sabrina Spellman
Season 2 / Episode 2 5 April 2019
Chapter Fourteen: Lupercalia
Season 2 / Episode 3 5 April 2019
Chapter Fifteen: Doctor Cerberus's House of Horror
Season 2 / Episode 4 5 April 2019
Chapter Sixteen: Blackwood
Season 2 / Episode 5 5 April 2019
Chapter Seventeen: The Missionaries
Season 2 / Episode 6 5 April 2019
Chapter Eighteen: The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman
Season 2 / Episode 7 5 April 2019
Chapter Nineteen: The Mandrake
Season 2 / Episode 8 5 April 2019
Chapter Twenty: The Mephisto Waltz
Season 2 / Episode 9 5 April 2019
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Темный повелитель вновь приходит к Сабрине с требованием принести жертву. И хотя его задание кажется пустяковым, тетушки настаивают на его исполнении в качестве акта повиновения. 

