Chapter Twelve: The Epiphany
Season 2 / Episode 15 April 2019
Chapter Thirteen: The Passion of Sabrina Spellman
Season 2 / Episode 25 April 2019
Chapter Fourteen: Lupercalia
Season 2 / Episode 35 April 2019
Chapter Fifteen: Doctor Cerberus's House of Horror
Season 2 / Episode 45 April 2019
Chapter Sixteen: Blackwood
Season 2 / Episode 55 April 2019
Chapter Seventeen: The Missionaries
Season 2 / Episode 65 April 2019
Chapter Eighteen: The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman
Season 2 / Episode 75 April 2019
Chapter Nineteen: The Mandrake
Season 2 / Episode 85 April 2019
Chapter Twenty: The Mephisto Waltz
Season 2 / Episode 95 April 2019
Во 2 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Темный повелитель вновь приходит к Сабрине с требованием принести жертву. И хотя его задание кажется пустяковым, тетушки настаивают на его исполнении в качестве акта повиновения.
