Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018 episode 5 season 2
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"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" season 2 all episodes
Chapter Twelve: The Epiphany
Season 2 / Episode 15 April 2019
Chapter Thirteen: The Passion of Sabrina Spellman
Season 2 / Episode 25 April 2019
Chapter Fourteen: Lupercalia
Season 2 / Episode 35 April 2019
Chapter Fifteen: Doctor Cerberus's House of Horror
Season 2 / Episode 45 April 2019
Chapter Sixteen: Blackwood
Season 2 / Episode 55 April 2019
Chapter Seventeen: The Missionaries
Season 2 / Episode 65 April 2019
Chapter Eighteen: The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman
Season 2 / Episode 75 April 2019
Chapter Nineteen: The Mandrake
Season 2 / Episode 85 April 2019
Chapter Twenty: The Mephisto Waltz
Season 2 / Episode 95 April 2019
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» вещие сестры видят вещий сон, в котором Спеллманы положат конец роду Блэквудов. Тем временем остается всего 2 дня до свадьбы Блэквуда и Зельды, а Сабрину посещает призрак ее отца.
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