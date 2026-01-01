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Shola Adewusi
Shola Adewusi Shola Adewusi
Kinoafisha Persons Shola Adewusi

Shola Adewusi

Shola Adewusi

Date of Birth
1 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Chewing Gum 7.5
Chewing Gum (2015)
Sick of It 7.2
Sick of It (2018)
Bob Hearts Abishola 7.0
Bob Hearts Abishola (2019)

Filmography

Small Prophets
Small Prophets
Comedy, Fantasy 2026, Great Britain
Outcome 4.6
Outcome Outcome
Comedy, Thriller, History, Crime, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Paper 6.8
The Paper
Comedy, Sitcom 2025, USA
Babes 6.8
Babes Babes
Comedy, Family 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Reopening Night 6.1
Reopening Night Reopening Night
Documentary 2021, USA
Bob Hearts Abishola 7
Bob Hearts Abishola
Comedy 2019, USA
Sick of It 7.2
Sick of It
Comedy 2018, Great Britain
Chewing Gum 7.5
Chewing Gum
Comedy 2015, Great Britain
Show more
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