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About
Filmography
Shola Adewusi
Shola Adewusi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shola Adewusi
Shola Adewusi
Shola Adewusi
Date of Birth
1 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Chewing Gum
(2015)
7.2
Sick of It
(2018)
7.0
Bob Hearts Abishola
(2019)
Filmography
Small Prophets
Comedy, Fantasy
2026, Great Britain
4.6
Outcome
Outcome
Comedy, Thriller, History, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Paper
Comedy, Sitcom
2025, USA
6.8
Babes
Babes
Comedy, Family
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Reopening Night
Reopening Night
Documentary
2021, USA
7
Bob Hearts Abishola
Comedy
2019, USA
7.2
Sick of It
Comedy
2018, Great Britain
7.5
Chewing Gum
Comedy
2015, Great Britain
Show more
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