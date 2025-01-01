Menu
Kinoafisha
Film lists
TV Shows
TV Series Based on True Stories
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Drama
2025, USA/Great Britain
0.0
Toxic Town
Drama
2025, Great Britain
0.0
Aleksandr I
History
2025, Russia
0.0
Po sledu zverya
Drama
2025, Russia
0.0
The Leopard
History
2025, Italy/Great Britain
0.0
Doctor Vera
War, Drama
2025, Russia
0.0
Kral Kaybederse
Drama
2025, Turkey
0.0
Roslyj
War
2025, Russia
0.0
Taganrog
War, Drama
2025, Russia
0.0
Znachit, nam tuda doroga
War, Drama
2025, Russia
0.0
Tyuremnyj dnevnik
Drama, Thriller
2025, Russia
0.0
The Big Cigar
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
0.0
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Thriller, Crime
2024, USA
0.0
Admiral Kuznecov
War, Biography
2024, Russia
0.0
A Very Royal Scandal
Drama, History
2024, Great Britain
0.0
The Queen of Villains
Drama, Sport
2024, Japan
0.0
American Sports Story
Drama, Sport
2024, USA
0.0
Fisher
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Crime
2023, Russia
0.0
Nulevoy pacient
Drama
2022, Russia
0.0
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Biography
2022, USA
0.0
The Watcher
Thriller, Horror
2022, USA
0.0
The Staircase
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective
2022, USA
0.0
Black Bird
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
0.0
Chikatilo
Drama, Detective
2021, Russia
8.0
Mrs. America
Drama
2020, USA
0.0
Chernobyl
Drama, History
2019, USA
7.0
Mindhunter
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
7.0
Feud
Drama
2017, USA
7.0
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
8.0
The Crown
Drama, History
2016, USA
8.0
