The events in the American mini-series "The Looming Tower" revolve around FBI and CIA agents who have made the decision to work together. They must resist the rapidly growing threat of terrorist attacks from Osama bin Laden and the "Al-Qaeda" organization. However, the representatives of these agencies fail to come to an understanding. They begin to compete with each other, which ultimately has disastrous consequences - the tragic event that occurred on September 11th and the military conflict in Iraq.

