The Looming Tower poster
8.2 IMDb Rating: 8
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Looming Tower

The Looming Tower (2018 - 2018)

The Looming Tower 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The events in the American mini-series "The Looming Tower" revolve around FBI and CIA agents who have made the decision to work together. They must resist the rapidly growing threat of terrorist attacks from Osama bin Laden and the "Al-Qaeda" organization. However, the representatives of these agencies fail to come to an understanding. They begin to compete with each other, which ultimately has disastrous consequences - the tragic event that occurred on September 11th and the military conflict in Iraq.
Призрачная башня - trailer in russian
The Looming Tower  trailer in russian
Creator
Dan Futterman
Alex Gibney
Lawrence Wright
Peter Sarsgaard
Jeff Daniels
Tahar Rahim
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
8 IMDb
Seasons
The Looming Tower - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
