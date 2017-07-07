Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Castlevania

Castlevania (2017 - 2021)

Castlevania 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 23 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 12 hours 16 minutes

TV series description

"Castlevania" is an American animated series based on the video game of the same name. The pilot episode premiered in 2017 on the Netflix platform. The story takes place in the infamous region of Romania, where Dracula resides. A brave girl named Lisa courageously comes to his castle to gain unique medical knowledge. However, the locals do not share her aspirations, and as a result, Lisa is burned at the stake. In his rage, Dracula unleashes hordes of monsters upon the people, and only one man can stand against these monstrous creatures. That man is Trevor Belmont. The confrontation between the Belmonts and the vampires lasts not for years, but for centuries.
Creator
Warren Ellis
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy Saint Germain
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs The Judge
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare Godbrand
Theo James
Theo James Hector
Richard Armitage
Richard Armitage Trevor Belmont
Seasons
Castlevania - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 4 episodes
 
Castlevania - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 8 episodes
 
Castlevania - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 10 episodes
 
Castlevania - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 10 episodes
 
