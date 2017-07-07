"Castlevania" is an American animated series based on the video game of the same name. The pilot episode premiered in 2017 on the Netflix platform. The story takes place in the infamous region of Romania, where Dracula resides. A brave girl named Lisa courageously comes to his castle to gain unique medical knowledge. However, the locals do not share her aspirations, and as a result, Lisa is burned at the stake. In his rage, Dracula unleashes hordes of monsters upon the people, and only one man can stand against these monstrous creatures. That man is Trevor Belmont. The confrontation between the Belmonts and the vampires lasts not for years, but for centuries.

