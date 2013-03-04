Menu
Broadchurch poster
Broadchurch All seasons

Broadchurch 16+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel ITV

Series rating

8.7
Rate 11 votes
8.3 IMDb
All seasons of "Broadchurch"
Broadchurch - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 4 March 2013 - 22 April 2013
 
Broadchurch - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 5 January 2015 - 23 February 2015
 
Broadchurch - Season 3 Season 3
8 episodes 27 February 2017 - 17 April 2017
 
