Borgia All seasons
Borgia
18+
Production year
2011
Country
France
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Canal+
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
7.7
IMDb
All seasons of "Borgia"
Season 1
12 episodes
10 October 2011 - 14 November 2011
Season 2
12 episodes
18 March 2013 - 22 April 2013
Season 3
14 episodes
15 September 2014 - 27 October 2014
