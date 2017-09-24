Menu
Besstydniki poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 4.1
Besstydniki

Besstydniki (2017 - 2017)

Бесстыдники 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

"Shameless" is a Russian tragicomedy series that is a remake of the British dramedy of the same name. The action takes place in the Russian province of Mamonovo, with the main characters being members of the large and not very well-off Grudzev family. They have their own big house, but it is gradually decaying in the midst of growing poverty. The head of the family, Gosha Grudzev, spends most of his time lying under the table completely drunk and has no intention of working or providing for his numerous offspring. As a result, the children have to earn their own bread, scraping by with unstable jobs. The eldest sister, Katya, takes on the role of the main caretaker, but she herself is still essentially a child.
Cast
Andrey Chadov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Galina Petrova
Pyotr Kislov
Aleksandr Melnikov
Eldar Kalimulin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

4.1 IMDb
Seasons
Besstydniki - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 24 episodes
 
