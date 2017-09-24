"Shameless" is a Russian tragicomedy series that is a remake of the British dramedy of the same name. The action takes place in the Russian province of Mamonovo, with the main characters being members of the large and not very well-off Grudzev family. They have their own big house, but it is gradually decaying in the midst of growing poverty. The head of the family, Gosha Grudzev, spends most of his time lying under the table completely drunk and has no intention of working or providing for his numerous offspring. As a result, the children have to earn their own bread, scraping by with unstable jobs. The eldest sister, Katya, takes on the role of the main caretaker, but she herself is still essentially a child.

