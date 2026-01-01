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About
Filmography
Aubrey Dollar
Aubrey Dollar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aubrey Dollar
Aubrey Dollar
Aubrey Dollar
Date of Birth
23 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.1
Weeds
(2005)
7.7
Pain Hustlers
(2023)
Filmography
7.7
Pain Hustlers
Pain Hustlers
Crime, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7
Pilot
Drama
2020, USA
7.2
Battle Creek
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2015, USA
7.2
666 Park Avenue
Drama, Detective, Mystery
2012, USA
8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
8.1
Weeds
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2005, USA
6.5
Prime
Prime
Romantic, Comedy
2005, USA
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