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Aubrey Dollar
Aubrey Dollar Aubrey Dollar
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Aubrey Dollar

Aubrey Dollar

Date of Birth
23 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
Weeds 8.1
Weeds (2005)
Pain Hustlers 7.7
Pain Hustlers (2023)

Filmography

Pain Hustlers 7.7
Pain Hustlers Pain Hustlers
Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Pilot 7
Pilot
Drama 2020, USA
Battle Creek 7.2
Battle Creek
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2015, USA
666 Park Avenue 7.2
666 Park Avenue
Drama, Detective, Mystery 2012, USA
Person of Interest 8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Blue Bloods 7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime 2010, USA
Weeds 8.1
Weeds
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2005, USA
Prime 6.5
Prime Prime
Romantic, Comedy 2005, USA
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