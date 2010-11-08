Menu
The Tower poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Tower

The Tower (2010 - 2012)

Башня 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 23 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

The events of the series "The Tower" take place in the near future in the tallest building in Moscow, which is a symbol of success. Due to an unexpected explosion, the skyscraper gets stuck in a time loop and becomes a prison for seven people. Their attempts to escape from the isolation force each of them to experience devastating despair and reevaluate past mistakes. They are willing to do anything to be saved, stepping on each other's heads in the hope of seeing a brighter future. Who will be able to make it out of this tower alive?
Cast
Chulpan Khamatova
Agniya Kuznetsova
Daniil Spivakovsky
Mihail Evlanov
Igor Kostolevskiy
Vitaly Kishchenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
The Tower - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 16 episodes
 
The Tower - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 15 episodes
 
Stills
