The events of the series "The Tower" take place in the near future in the tallest building in Moscow, which is a symbol of success. Due to an unexpected explosion, the skyscraper gets stuck in a time loop and becomes a prison for seven people. Their attempts to escape from the isolation force each of them to experience devastating despair and reevaluate past mistakes. They are willing to do anything to be saved, stepping on each other's heads in the hope of seeing a brighter future. Who will be able to make it out of this tower alive?

