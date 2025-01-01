Menu
Attack on Titan Quotes

Armin Arlert Someone who can't sacrifice anything, can't ever change anything.
Mikasa Ackermann This world is cruel... But it's also very beautiful.
Eren Jaeger I just keep moving forward. Until I destroy my enemies.
Eren Jaeger Fight!
Theme Song The humiliation of imprisonment is the arrow of retaliation.
Eren Jaeger [beating Abductors] You're a disease!
Narrator On that day, mankind remembered... The fear of oppression under them, and the humiliation of being caged like birds.
Soldier May I please have some of that Potato?
Eren Jaeger I'll stay alive to keep his memory alive.
Armin Arlert Just because the wall has done its job for the past 100 years, it doesn't guarantee that it won't be destroyed today... Not in the slightest.
