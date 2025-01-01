Menu
Armin Arlert
Someone who can't sacrifice anything, can't ever change anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mikasa Ackermann
This world is cruel... But it's also very beautiful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eren Jaeger
I just keep moving forward. Until I destroy my enemies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eren Jaeger
Fight!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Theme Song
The humiliation of imprisonment is the arrow of retaliation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eren Jaeger
[beating Abductors] You're a disease!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator
On that day, mankind remembered... The fear of oppression under them, and the humiliation of being caged like birds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Soldier
May I please have some of that Potato?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eren Jaeger
I'll stay alive to keep his memory alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Armin Arlert
Just because the wall has done its job for the past 100 years, it doesn't guarantee that it won't be destroyed today... Not in the slightest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
