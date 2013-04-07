The Japanese fantasy anime series "Shingeki no Kyojin" tells the story of a teenager who fights against humanoid creatures. He seeks revenge for the death of his mother. For many years, humanity has been battling the Titans - powerful beings with no special intelligence, but who can devour humans and take pleasure in the process. After long battles, humans built a wall to separate themselves from the man-eaters. Years passed, and suddenly a young man named Eren and his sister Mikasa witnessed a Titan breaking through the blockade...

Expand