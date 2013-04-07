Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Attack on Titan poster
Attack on Titan poster
Attack on Titan poster
Attack on Titan poster
Ratings
8.8 IMDb Rating: 9.1
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (2013 - 2023)

Shingeki no Kyojin 18+
Production year 2013
Country Japan
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel NHK
Runtime 40 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

The Japanese fantasy anime series "Shingeki no Kyojin" tells the story of a teenager who fights against humanoid creatures. He seeks revenge for the death of his mother. For many years, humanity has been battling the Titans - powerful beings with no special intelligence, but who can devour humans and take pleasure in the process. After long battles, humans built a wall to separate themselves from the man-eaters. Years passed, and suddenly a young man named Eren and his sister Mikasa witnessed a Titan breaking through the blockade...
Атака титанов - trailer финального эпизода
Attack on Titan  trailer финального эпизода
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Hiroshi Kamiya
Hiroshi Kamiya Levi
Marina Inoue
Marina Inoue Armin Arlert
Yui Ishikawa
Yui Ishikawa Mikasa Ackerman
Shiori Mikami Christa Renz
Yûki Kaji
Yûki Kaji Eren Jaegar
Daisuke Ono
Daisuke Ono Erwin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.8
Rate 18 votes
9.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Attack on Titan - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 25 episodes
 
Attack on Titan - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 12 episodes
 
Attack on Titan - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 22 episodes
 
Attack on Titan - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 30 episodes
 
Season 5
2013, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
kseniastupnickaa6 3 November 2023, 00:20
ЛУЧШЕЕ
Елена Федорова 24 July 2025, 20:56
Очень интересные обзоры, особенно про аниме. Спасибо. Наруто чень зашел в сво время, Дозоры, Емец и пр.
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more