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Filmography
Yui Ishikawa
Yui Ishikawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yui Ishikawa
Yui Ishikawa
Yui Ishikawa
Date of Birth
30 May 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
9.2
Kusuriya no Hitorigoto
(2023)
9.1
Attack on Titan
(2013)
8.8
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
(2024)
Filmography
7
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe
Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.6
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
Anime, Action
2025, Japan
6.1
Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer!
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.5
Tasokare Hotel
Anime, Fantasy, Mystery
2025, Japan
6.3
Dusk Beyond the End of the World
Anime, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.1
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX: Beginning
Kidô Senshi Gandamu GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
7.6
Viral Hit
Comedy, Action, Anime
2024, Japan
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