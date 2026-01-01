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Yui Ishikawa
Yui Ishikawa Yui Ishikawa
Kinoafisha Persons Yui Ishikawa

Yui Ishikawa

Yui Ishikawa

Date of Birth
30 May 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Kusuriya no Hitorigoto 9.2
Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (2023)
Attack on Titan 9.1
Attack on Titan (2013)
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 8.8
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack (2024)

Filmography

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe 7
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama 2026, Japan
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The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom 6.8
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX 6.6
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
Anime, Action 2025, Japan
Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! 6.1
Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer!
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Tasokare Hotel 6.5
Tasokare Hotel
Anime, Fantasy, Mystery 2025, Japan
Dusk Beyond the End of the World 6.3
Dusk Beyond the End of the World
Anime, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2025, Japan
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX: Beginning 7.1
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX: Beginning Kidô Senshi Gandamu GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Viral Hit 7.6
Viral Hit
Comedy, Action, Anime 2024, Japan
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