Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Attack on Titan poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Attack on Titan Seasons

Attack on Titan All seasons

Shingeki no Kyojin 18+
Production year 2013
Country Japan
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel NHK

Series rating

8.8
Rate 18 votes
9.1 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Attack on Titan"
Attack on Titan - Season 1 Season 1
25 episodes 7 April 2013 - 29 September 2013
 
Attack on Titan - Season 2 Season 2
12 episodes 1 April 2017 - 17 June 2017
 
Attack on Titan - Season 3 Season 3
22 episodes 22 July 2018 - 30 June 2019
 
Attack on Titan - Season 4 Season 4
30 episodes 6 December 2020 - 5 November 2023
 
Season 5
8 episodes 7 December 2013 - 25 January 2014
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more