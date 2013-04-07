Menu
Attack on Titan All seasons
Shingeki no Kyojin
18+
Production year
2013
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
NHK
Series rating
8.8
Rate
18
votes
9.1
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Attack on Titan"
Season 1
25 episodes
7 April 2013 - 29 September 2013
Season 2
12 episodes
1 April 2017 - 17 June 2017
Season 3
22 episodes
22 July 2018 - 30 June 2019
Season 4
30 episodes
6 December 2020 - 5 November 2023
Season 5
8 episodes
7 December 2013 - 25 January 2014
