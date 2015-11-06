Menu
Reply 1988
Seasons
Reply 1988 All seasons
Eung-dab-ha-ra 1988
16+
Production year
2015
Country
South Korea
Episode duration
1 hour 20 minutes
TV channel
tvN
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Reply 1988"
Season 1
20 episodes
6 November 2015 - 16 January 2016
