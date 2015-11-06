Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Reply 1988

Reply 1988 (2015 - 2016)

Eung-dab-ha-ra 1988 18+
Production year 2015
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 20 minutes
TV channel tvN
Runtime 26 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

This is a story about the lives of teenagers in Seoul on the eve of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The focus is on a group of neighbors who live like one big, close-knit family. The events take place against the backdrop of sports competitions in the northern district of Tobong. Various life situations constantly arise, in which the characters find themselves involved. Each family has its own difficulties, but the residents of Seoul believe in miracles against the backdrop of a significant historical event that will soon take place in their city.
Cast
Lee Dong-hwi
Ryu Jun-yeol
Lee Il-hwa
Park Bo-geom
Kim Seong-gyoon
Ko Gyeong-pyo
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.8
9 IMDb
Seasons
Reply 1988 - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 20 episodes
 
