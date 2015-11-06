This is a story about the lives of teenagers in Seoul on the eve of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The focus is on a group of neighbors who live like one big, close-knit family. The events take place against the backdrop of sports competitions in the northern district of Tobong. Various life situations constantly arise, in which the characters find themselves involved. Each family has its own difficulties, but the residents of Seoul believe in miracles against the backdrop of a significant historical event that will soon take place in their city.

