few votes IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Adaptaciya

Adaptaciya (2017 - 2019)

Адаптация 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 15 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

"Adaptation" is a series about the adventures of an American spy named Ivy on Russian soil, who needs to obtain classified data from the regional branch of "Gazprom". Now Ashton is Oleg Menshov, an engineer from Krasnodar who wants to get a job at the largest gas extraction company. On the train, he meets a guy from Kuban named Valera and a beautiful girl named Marina. However, the Russian mentality proves to be so unfamiliar and mysterious to the super agent that the crucial mission is at risk of failure.
Cast
Leonid Bichevin
Peter Jacobson
Evgeniya Brik
Aleksandr Ilyin
Artur Beschastnyy
Aleksey Bazanov
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Adaptaciya - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 17 episodes
 
Adaptaciya - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 20 episodes
 
