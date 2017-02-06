"Adaptation" is a series about the adventures of an American spy named Ivy on Russian soil, who needs to obtain classified data from the regional branch of "Gazprom". Now Ashton is Oleg Menshov, an engineer from Krasnodar who wants to get a job at the largest gas extraction company. On the train, he meets a guy from Kuban named Valera and a beautiful girl named Marina. However, the Russian mentality proves to be so unfamiliar and mysterious to the super agent that the crucial mission is at risk of failure.

